Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's PM Oli admitted to hospital for kidney transplant

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to a government hospital in Kathmandu on Monday evening (local time) for his second kidney transplant scheduled later in the week.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:04 IST
Nepal's PM Oli admitted to hospital for kidney transplant
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to a government hospital in Kathmandu on Monday evening (local time) for his second kidney transplant scheduled later in the week. In a brief video address posted on social media before being admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Oli said he would return to work with new energy and enthusiasm after the kidney transplant.

"The day after tomorrow, I will be undergoing kidney re-transplant. For the clinical preparations, I am going to be admitted at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj (today)," Oli said, adding, "I will be back to work with new energy and enthusiasm after some days of rest at the hospital. In the meanwhile, the Government functions would be carried on as usual." Oli, who turned 69 last week, had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he has travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and underwent multiple rounds of dialysis.

The kidney transplantation procedure would be carried by the hospital's Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Professor Premraj Gyawali. The procedure is expected to last for about three to five hours. Oli is expected to stay at the hospital for about a week depending on his health condition after the transplant.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to Oli and said he looks forward to his continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights. "My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

River boat wreck leaves 13 dead in Brazil's northern Amapa state

Thirteen people are confirmed dead and another 28 are thought to be missing after a river boat sank in the northern Brazilian state of Amapa, the state government said on Monday. Another 46 people were rescued after the sinking of the vesse...

Russian constitution must define marriage as heterosexual, Putin says

President Vladimir Putin has proposed amending the Russian constitution to spell out that marriage means a union between a man and a woman and nothing else, a senior politician was cited as saying on Monday by the RIA news agency.Putin, who...

U.S. military labs working to develop coronavirus vaccine

U.S. government military laboratories are working to develop a vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.The military labs are in fact working very consistently, not only on that va...

Italy Feb budget deficit falls steeply year-on-year

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 1.6 billion euros in February, down steeply compared to a 9.765 billion euro deficit in the same month of 2019, due to an increase in tax revenues, the Treasury said on Monday. The first two mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020