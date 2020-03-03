Left Menu
Iran denied watchdog access to two sites in January: IAEA

  • Vienna
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:53 IST
Vienna, Mar 3 (AFP) The UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said in a report that Iran refused access to two sites that it wished to visit in late January

The sites were two out of three locations in relation to which "the Agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities", the report said

However, a diplomatic source said that the agency's queries were thought to relate to Iran's historic nuclear activities and not to its compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (AFP) SCY

