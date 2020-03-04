Left Menu
New Zealand confirms second case of COVID-19

New Zealand confirmed the second case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wellington [New Zealand], Mar 4 (Xinhua/ANI): New Zealand confirmed the second case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. After returning to Auckland from northern Italy last week, a woman in her 30s has tested positive for the new virus. She is currently quarantined at home, along with her family.

The country's first case was confirmed last week. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that New Zealand is well prepared to deal with the epidemic and has a plan in place.

The second confirmed case showed that some people with the virus have only displayed mild to moderate symptoms so the patient has not been required to be hospitalised, Ardern said. Medical workers are tracing those who had close contact with the second confirmed case, including passengers on board Air New Zealand flight NZ0283, from Singapore to Auckland on February 25, and two domestic flights travelled between Auckland and Palmerston North on March 2. (Xinhua/ANI)

