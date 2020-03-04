Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:18 IST
South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemic's impact. Seoul announced 435 new cases Wednesday, far below Tuesday's rise of 851 -- when President Moon Jae-in declared "war" on the virus -- and its lowest increase since February 26.

The South's total, which is already the largest in the world outside China, reached 5,621, and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more people had died, taking the toll to 32. The government proposed an extra budget of 11.7 trillion won (USD 9.9 billion) on Wednesday to improve the country's infectious disease prevention system and support small- and medium-sized businesses.

It is part of a 30-trillion-won (USD 25 billion) package Moon announced Tuesday to address the "grave" situation brought on by the outbreak. Moon canceled his trip to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Turkey scheduled for later this month to focus on containing the epidemic, his office said.

Turkey is one of more than 30 countries that have issued entry bans on arrivals from South Korea in the wake of the virus outbreak. South Korea has seen a rapid rise in infections in recent days as authorities carry out checks on more than 260,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect often condemned as a cult that is now linked to more than half the cases.

Over 4,000 cases have now been confirmed in the southern city of Daegu where the outbreak among Shincheonji members began with a 61-year-old woman, who developed symptoms on February 10 and attended at least four worship services in the city. Authorities are looking to secure places in hospitals or other care facilities for some 2,300 Daegu patients still in self-quarantine at home -- some of them with severe symptoms, others with either mild ones or none at all vice health minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters.

Scores of events in the country from K-pop concerts to sports seasons have been canceled or postponed over the contagion, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide. All daycare centers are also closed until Sunday, and the government is contemplating whether to keep them closed for longer. "I urge you to refrain from all possible meetings and outings," said KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong. "We recommend that each institution or company actively work online or work from home." The central bank has warned of a contraction in the first quarter for the world's 12th-largest economy, noting the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to help combat virus misinformation

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social network is stepping up its efforts to combat virus-related misinformation by giving the World Health Organization free advertising. Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook acc...

Committee to be formed to look into Assam tea estate lockout: Assembly speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Wednesday said a committee will be formed to assess the situation that has arisen out of the lockout at Katikhira tea estate in Karimganj district. I have taken this issue seriously. I will fo...

Bahais in Iran deprived of most civil services: Indian Bahai body

Bahais in Iran are deprived of most basic civil services such as loans from banks, cashing a cheque or buying property after the introduction of Iranian national identification card there, a body representing the community in India has said...

Refinancing risk for Macrotech Developers remains high: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Wednesday said refinancing risk for Macrotech Developers Ltd MDL continues to remain high, even as it may be able to meet its near-term debt maturity. The companys USD 324 million bonds are maturing on March 13, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020