  • PTI
  • Brussels
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
First coronavirus case in EU agency in Brussels

Brussels, Mar 4 (AFP) A first EU official working in the bloc's Brussels administration has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman told AFP on Wednesday, confirming a report from the Euractiv news site

"We have confirmation of the case," Dana Spinant said. According to Euractiv, the male official worked at the European Defence Agency and had recently returned from Italy. (AFP) ZHZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

