Left Menu
Development News Edition

US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal

Kabul, Mar 4 (AP) The US conducted Wednesday its first airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan since signing an ambitious peace deal with the militant group. US military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a tweet that the “defensive” strike was the first U.S. attack against the militants in 11 days. He said the attack was to counter a Taliban assault on Afghan government forces in Nahr-e Saraj in the southern Helmand province.

Leggett added that Taliban forces had conducted 43 attacks on Afghan troops on Tuesday in Helmand. According to a spokesman for the province's governor, Omer Zwak, at least two police officers were killed and one other wounded in the Washir district of southern Helmand. Leggett called on the Taliban to stop the attacks and uphold their commitments based on the peace agreement signed on Feb. 29 between their leaders and U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha, Qatar, which lays out a conditions-based path to the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he spoke on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first US president believed to have ever spoken directly with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of US troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan. The Afghan Interior Ministry says that four civilians and 11 troops were killed Wednesday in a wave of Taliban attacks across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, Afghan forces killed at least 17 Taliban during these clashes. The Afghan Defense Ministry earlier said that seven soldiers were killed when Taliban attacked a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province.

Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Naser Barekzai told The Associated Press that a police officer was killed and one wounded in a string of Taliban attacks across the province. The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for any of these attacks so far or commented on the US airstrike Wednesday.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the AP Wednesday that a week of reduction in violence that started midnight on Feb 21 had ended. Based on the US-Taliban deal, peace negotiations between the warring Afghan sides are supposed to begin on March 10. However, the Afghan government has already rejected releasing Taliban prisoners ahead of launching the talks, a precondition which the militants say was part of the U.S. agreement.

Leggett said that US forces are responsible for defending their Afghan allies according to agreements between US and Afghan governments. NSA NSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers identify two coronavirus types as China cases dwindle

Scientists in China studying the coronavirus outbreak said they had found two main types of the disease could be causing infections. The researchers, from Peking Universitys School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under...

Facebook to help combat virus misinformation

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social network is stepping up its efforts to combat virus-related misinformation by giving the World Health Organization free advertising. Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook acc...

Committee to be formed to look into Assam tea estate lockout: Assembly speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Wednesday said a committee will be formed to assess the situation that has arisen out of the lockout at Katikhira tea estate in Karimganj district. I have taken this issue seriously. I will fo...

Bahais in Iran deprived of most civil services: Indian Bahai body

Bahais in Iran are deprived of most basic civil services such as loans from banks, cashing a cheque or buying property after the introduction of Iranian national identification card there, a body representing the community in India has said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020