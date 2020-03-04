No final decision to close Italy schools over virus: minister

Rome, Mar 4 (AFP) Italy has not yet decided whether to close schools and universities over the novel coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said on Tuesday, after ANSA and other Italian agencies said they will be shut until mid-March

Azzolina came out of a government meeting where new measures were being discussed by top ministers to explain that a final ruling on schools and universities will come "in the next hours". (AFP) SCY

