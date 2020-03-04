Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI needs to do more to fight domestic extremist threats, watchdog says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:20 IST
FBI needs to do more to fight domestic extremist threats, watchdog says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FBI has not done enough to fight homegrown extremist threats and has failed to determine whether people it investigates who have mental health issues pose an actual threat to national security, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz also found that the FBI did not follow up or initially closed out some investigations into individuals who had been flagged as potential threats.

The report found shortcomings in the FBI's efforts to prevent mass attacks by U.S. residents who have been inspired by international militant groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda, which the agency says is its highest counterterrorism priority. In a response, the FBI said it was working on a strategy, first announced last fall, to head off possible attacks by people struggling with mental illness. The agency declined further comment.

Foreign radical groups have yet to repeat coordinated attacks inside the United States like the Sept. 11, 2001 hijackings that killed about 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. But they have been able to recruit and indoctrinate so-called homegrown violent extremists who have killed more than 100 people in the United States since then, according to the New America Foundation.

That toll has been eclipsed in recent years by attackers who are motivated by white supremacy or other far-right ideologies. Under pressure from Congress, the FBI has stepped up its efforts to head off such attacks. Horowitz's report only examined the FBI's efforts to investigate jihadist threats between 2012 and 2018.

The inspector general found that at least six attacks were carried out by people who the FBI had earlier investigated -- including the perpetrators of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. After the Orlando shooting, officials said they were not set up to identify individuals with a history of mental illness who could potentially be influenced by violent propaganda.

Horowitz found that the FBI conducted reviews after those attacks to find out what it had missed, but failed to ensure agents followed through with proposed improvements. The FBI concluded in 2017 that it should have conducted about 6% of its counterterrorism assessments more thoroughly. But the agency did not re-examine nearly half of those cases for 18 months, Horowitz wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

EU made no 'concrete' offer to Turkey on migrants -Erdogan spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans spokesman said on Wednesday that Charles Michel, president of the European Council, did not make a concrete offer on Wednesday in a meeting to deal with thousands of migrants trying to enter Greece and Bulg...

U.S. House committee seeks Secret Service protection for White House candidates

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security is seeking Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, Democratic Representative Cedric Richmond told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.The Secret Ser...

Italy coronavirus death toll passes 100: official

Italys death toll from the new coronavirus passed 100 on Wednesday and the number of cases went over 3,000, the government saidTwenty-eight more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 -- the highest number of fatalities ...

No eye damage for Isles' Boychuk after skate to face

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk is expected to make a full recovery after receiving a skate near his eye during Tuesdays game against the Montreal Canadiens. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters Wednesday tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020