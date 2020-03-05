Pompeo says Afghan violence must stop for peace process to move forward

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the upsurge in violence in Afghanistan in recent days is unacceptable and said it must cease immediately for the peace process to move forward.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Pompeo said all sides should stop posturing and prepare for negotiations, including practical discussions about prisoner releases.

