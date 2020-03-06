Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congolese rape survivors re-enact trauma in new film

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:35 IST
Congolese rape survivors re-enact trauma in new film
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rape survivors in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo will take their stories to the screen in a film premiering in the United States this weekend, written and acted by the women themselves.

The movie SEMA, meaning "speak out" in Swahili, is a fictional story about two rape survivors. Based on personal experiences, it follows their struggle to rebuild their lives, combat stigma and, in one case, accept the resulting child. Its first international screening will be at the DC Independent Film Festival on Sunday, International Women's Day.

"This film is much more than a film," said Macherie Ekwa, a 26-year-old director from Congo whom the survivors chose to work with after her first film, Maki'la, was critically acclaimed. The shooting was intense but gratifying, said Ekwa, who guided the survivors through a rape scene that had her and them in tears.

Rape has been widely documented as a weapon of war in eastern Congo, which remains largely controlled by militia groups since the end of a 1998-2003 war in which foreign armies and rebels vied for control over mineral resources. The film was created by about 60 members of the National Movement of Survivors of Sexual Violence, partly to raise awareness and partly as a form of therapy, said Tatiana Mukanire, the 36-year-old coordinator of the movement.

"Personally it was therapeutic because I've had moments of not accepting what happened to me, of hiding what happened to me, and with the film I realised it is important for future generations to understand what we lived through," Mukanire said. "The discriminatory practices toward women in Africa make it so that we don't really understand the consequences of sexual violence toward women, and that's a big problem," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The idea for the 48-minute film was devised with the help of gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his efforts to end sexual violence as a weapon of war. Mukwege has devoted the past 20 years to helping women raped by armed rebels, treating more than 55,000 women at the Panzi Hospital he set up in Bukavu in eastern Congo.

Although the sexual violence there is well-known - at one point earning Congo the label of "rape capital of the world" - it is sometimes considered a myth even in the capital Kinshasa, said Ekwa. "Making a film like this, it's really to bring people closer to reality and show that what's happening is real," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad demands SC-monitored probe in Delhi violence

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the recent northeast Delhi violence and claimed that explosives were used to destroy houses during the riots. Jawad visited the violence-hit areas including Shi...

OPEC cuts deal falls apart as Russia resists, sending oil into tailspin

A three-year honeymoon between OPEC and Russia descended into acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.Oil pr...

Delimitation commission for JK, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal, Nagaland formed

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was on Friday appointed chairperson of the Delimitation Commission to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, A...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines across the globe have suspended flights or modified services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.Below are details in alphabetical order AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines extended the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020