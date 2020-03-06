Nepali Congress registers motion of urgent public importance in Parliament amid coronavirus concerns

The Nepali Congress on Friday registered a motion of urgent public importance in the Parliament, calling for the implementation of broader measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. Tabling the motion on behalf of the party, NC Lawmaker Gagan Kumar Thapa urged the government to formulate an action plan to prevent the spread of the outbreak. Thapa drew the lawmaker's attention to the situation in Iran -- the Middle Eastern country that has reported the most death from coronavirus outside of China.

"What if the condition turned out to be like that in Iran? Soon after the first two deaths were reported in that country, the virus rapidly spread and hundreds were infected, including the ministers," he said. Thapa noted that the World Health Organisation has enlisted Nepal in nigh-risk nations to COVID-19. Citing the Immigration data, Thapa questioned the government about the whereabouts of 1378 people who entered the Himalayan nation between February 20 and February 27 from the coronavirus-hit countries of Italy, Iran, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Lawmakers from ruling as well as the opposition parties drew the government's attention to the scarcity of masks and other medical equipment in the country. Meanwhile, Nepal's Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal informed the Parliament that in view of the increasing number of confirmed cases in India, the government has been working to set up 37 "health points" at border crossings between India and Nepal.

First reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, coronavirus has spread to several countries across the world, including India and Nepal. (ANI)

