Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Don't forget their names": Women in Mexico sing anthem protesting femicides

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 03:37 IST
"Don't forget their names": Women in Mexico sing anthem protesting femicides

The kidnapping and murder of Vivir Quintana's close friend by a man in northern Mexico was just one more femicide among thousands in the country over the past decade, but it forever transformed the songwriter's life.

The 36-year-old from Coahuila state has written a song that is shaping into an anthem for Mexico's growing outcry over the killings of women, channeling anger along with hope for justice. "Everything changed in my perception of the world, in seeing that we were possible victims," Quintana said, describing how the killing of her friend inspired "Song Without Fear."

It demands an end to the murder of women, an issue that has spurred protests across Mexico, where femicides have risen 137% in the last five years and recent cases have drawn outrage for their brutality. Quintana will perform the song at Mexico City's massive public square on Saturday evening with 40 other women and Chilean singer Mon Laferte, then reprise the tune at Sunday's march for International Women's Day, handing out song lyrics to encourage other voices to join.

At a recent rehearsal, Quintana strummed an acoustic guitar and belted in a deep voice: "At every minute of every week, they steal friends from us, they kill sisters. They destroy their bodies, they disappear them. Don't forget their names, please, Mister President." The call is not only for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whom critics say is dismissive towards protests over gender violence, but for leaders across Latin America to prioritize the issue, Quintana said.

The commonplace names that punctuate the lyrics - Claudia, Esther, Teresa, Ingrid, Fabiola and Valeria - represent how typical femicide is across Mexico, Quintana said. She chose them by asking friends to suggest favorite female names and then searching for them online. They all showed up as women who disappeared or were murdered. A video of the song notched more than 12,000 views within hours of being posted online on Saturday, and Quintana hopes protesters will adopt it as their own. She also hopes its popularity will one day fade.

"We want it to be a song that hopefully won't stick around, that won't become popular every March 8," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Athletics-Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers' Betts out with stomach ailment

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is out with a stomach ailment and not expected to return until at least Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. Betts was scratched from the Dodgers lineup an hour before Fridays game again...

UK set to double funding for flood action, Treasury says

Britain is expected to double spending on flood defences to 5.2 billion pounds 6.78 billion when finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his budget, the Treasury said on Saturday, following extensive flooding across the country this winter. T...

UK plans levy on banks and others to help tackle money laundering

Britain is expected to announce this week a new levy on banks and other firms regulated for anti-money laundering to raise up to 100 million pounds 130 million to tackle dirty money, the government said on Saturday. London has long attracte...

Italy to quarantine Milan, Venice and other regions: media

The Italian government is planning to quarantine the entire Lombardy region around Milan to limit the spread of the coronavirus as well as areas around and including Venice and the northern cities of Parma and Rimini, Italian media has repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020