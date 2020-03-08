Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan get standing ovation in UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:04 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan get standing ovation in UK

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle received a resounding standing ovation during one of their final official engagements as frontline royals this week before they step back at the end of this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the guests of honour at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday when the couple received a particularly long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the royal box.

Prince Harry, 35, appeared in a Royal Marines officer's red mess jacket, matched by his 38-year-old wife's designer red dress. The music festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines and Saturday's performance marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain's Commandos.

Proceeds from the event go to the Royal Marines Association – the Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent, which supports people with cancer aged under 25 and their families. Earlier, Markle made one of her last official solo visits to a school in Dagenham, east London, on Friday where her message to the 700 young boys and girls was to "speak up for what is right".

According to reports, she used her visit to the Robert Clack School to highlight her favourite themes of women's empowerment, social justice and gender equality. According to 'The Sunday Times', the school assembly had been told it would be addressed by a "mystery guest".

There were cheers when Meghan appeared and called for "the women of our future" to "believe in themselves" and "really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right, to continue to respect each other". The couple will next join Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday to mark Commonwealth Day.

It would be the first time the entire royal family is seen together in public since Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from royal duties. They will formally stop representing the Queen from April 1 as they plan to spend a majority of their time in North America.

Under the arrangement finalised with Buckingham Palace, their exit plan will be reviewed at the end of a 12-month transition period with the option for the couple to return to the frontline if they change their mind. But meanwhile they have declared plans to start a new financially independent life with their nine-month-old son Archie and focus on charitable projects close their hearts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak casts himself as UK finance director, with PM Boris Johnson as CEO

Rishi Sunak, the UKs first Indian-origin finance minister, has cast himself as the countrys finance director with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the CEO. The 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is putting the finishing tou...

Afghanistan defeat Ireland by 21 runs in second T20I

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 21 runs in the second T20I match here on Sunday. With this victory, Afghanistan sealed the three-match T20I series against Ireland as they have gained a 2-0 lead.Chasing a massive target of 185 runs, Ireland ...

International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

Hundreds of women in various cities of Pakistan on Sunday participated in protests to mark the International Womens Day and demanded equal rights and better opportunities for them in the country. The protests, which were held under the bann...

Army's effort kindles hope among poor students for a bright future in JK

For 21-year-old Zulfikar Ali, who lost his father to terrorism when he was a toddler, the free IT and mobile technology course arranged by Romeo Force of the Army came as a blessing in disguise as financial constraints did not allow him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020