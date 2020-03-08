Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five killed by avalanche in central Austria

As many as five people were killed by an avalanche on the Hoher Dachstein mountain in central Austria, local media reported on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:43 IST
Five killed by avalanche in central Austria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as five people were killed by an avalanche on the Hoher Dachstein mountain in central Austria, local media reported on Sunday. Austria's Kurier newspaper reported, citing the head of the local rescue service, that the incident took place at about 9:30 local time (08:30 GMT).

According to preliminary police information, two of the victims are Czech nationals. Nationalities of other casualties are yet to be revealed. The bodies were taken to the village of Hallstatt for identification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains claim 23 lives in Pakistan

At least 23 people have been killed and 54 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistans northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK province in the last five days, officials said on Sunday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA officials said...

Country lauds 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, honors achievers

From honoring achievers in various spheres to special all-women services, the country on Sunday celebrated Nari Shakti amid calls for taking steps for their empowerment and giving them a safe environment. In a unique social media initiative...

Senior figure in Somalia's al Shabaab killed in air strike - state media

A senior commander in Somalias al Shabaab group with a 5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants Islamist insurgency. According to a Somalia state...

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020