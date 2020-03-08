Left Menu
New York confirms 105 coronavirus cases

New York confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to over 100 cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], Mar 08 (Sputnik/ANI): New York confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to over 100 cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "There are 16 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus in NYS, bringing total to 105," he tweeted.

The majority of about 82 cases were reported in Westchester, a suburb north of New York City, which reported 12 cases. Nassau has five, Rockland and Saratoga two each, Suffolk and Ulster one each. Cuomo said the cases went up "as expected" and assured residents that state authorities were conducting aggressive testing.

He criticised the Centers for Decease Controls and Prevention for being slow on authorizing testing at private laboratories. (Sputnik/ANI)

