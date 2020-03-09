Britain must consider trade-offs in EU talks, Commission says

Britain needs to think about what trade-offs they want to accept in trade talks with the European Union, the European Commission's chief said on Monday.

Asked about talks between London and Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was also up to London "to make up its own mind" on whether it wants access to the bloc's single market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.