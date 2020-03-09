Coronavirus: Confusion for travellers in Italy

Confusion still reigns in Italy over who may travel where and under what circumstances, after the government imposed strict new limits on movements to contain the rapidly spreading virus. Travellers at Milan's main train station are being required to sign a form from the police, self-certifying that they are travelling either for "proven work needs", situations of necessity, health reasons or to return to their homes. They must provide their identity documents and contact phone numbers, and describe exactly the reason for moving.

Police officers in masks are checking tickets and documents as people line up to reach the train tracks, backed up by soldiers also in masks, and finally by railway security further back, unmasked. Procedures have tightened significantly since the blockade involving the populous region of Lombardy and 14 provinces went into effect. Over the weekend, railway security remained the only checks, but due to recommendations to keep a metre distance between people, they had moved their positions back and were no longer checking tickets, just watching people pass by..

