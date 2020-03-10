We want to end up with no high-risk vendors in 5G network - UK government

Britain wants to end up with no "high-risk" telecommunications vendors, like China's Huawei, involved in running its 5G networks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said the current 35% limit on Huawei's involvement in the 5G networks would be kept under review.

