We want to end up with no high-risk vendors in 5G network - UK government

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:14 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Britain wants to end up with no "high-risk" telecommunications vendors, like China's Huawei, involved in running its 5G networks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said the current 35% limit on Huawei's involvement in the 5G networks would be kept under review.

