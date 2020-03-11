Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus cluster around Seoul call centre raises South Korea alarm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:11 IST
Virus cluster around Seoul call centre raises South Korea alarm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A virus cluster connected to a call center in one of the busiest areas of Seoul has raised alarms that South Korea's outbreak thought to have been waning has gained a foothold in the more populated capital region. More than half of South Korea's 51 million people live in the Seoul metropolitan area.

So far, 93 people have tested positive among the call centre's employees and their families, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said Wednesday in a briefing broadcast over YouTube. The number could grow as tests are being done on people who worked on other floors of the Korea Building in Seoul's Guro district. While most of the infected workers live in Seoul, some of them commuted from nearby cities such as Incheon and Bucheon, raising concern about a broader spread through public transit.

Call center workers may be vulnerable because they work long hours in crowded and confined spaces, Yoon Tae-ho, an official from South Korea's health ministry, said. Park said Seoul is investigating the working conditions of more than 400 call centers in the city and will push employers to allow more employees to work from home. The mayor said authorities were responding actively so the cluster doesn't intensify like South Korea's earlier cluster around the southeastern city of Daegu.

Most of South Korea's 7,755 cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 illness have been in Daegu and nearby areas. Many were connected to the local branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and in the past week, health authorities completed testing thousands of members of the church. South Korea's caseload is the fourth highest in the world after China, Italy, and Iran. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but severe illness is more likely among the elderly and those with existing health problems. More than half of the world's almost 120,000 people infected with the virus have recovered.

Much of South Korea's anti-virus efforts have focused on isolating patients and tracing their contacts. Since Saturday, people under self-quarantine have been required to use a smartphone app that reports their health status and alerts officials if they leave their quarantine areas. Strengthened laws on infectious diseases impose 1-year prison terms and fines for those who violate self-isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Australia unveils $1.6 bln health package to combat coronavirus

Australia announced on Wednesday a health package worth A2.4 billion 1.56 billion that proposes setting up fever clinics, among other measures to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, as it prepares to announce further stimulus.Australia has...

Danube boat captain goes on trial over crash that killed 27 in Budapest

A boat captain involved in the worst accident in more than half a century on the Danube River went on trial in Hungary on Wednesday over the crash in Budapest that killed 25 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew last year. The Mermai...

Excise raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, country-made liquor seized

Considering the forthcoming local body elections, Krishna district police and excise department on Wednesday conducted raids across the district for seizing country liquor as per the orders of district SP, M Ravindranath Babu. Raids started...

Madhya Pradesh govt is safe, rebel MLAs will soon return: Kamal Nath's son

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Naths on Nakul Nath on Thursday said that there was no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and that the rebel Congress MLAs would return to the party very soon.Our government is safe. I am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020