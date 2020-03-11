Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop near the Israeli settlement of Itamar. The Israeli military said that about 500 Palestinians were burning tires and throwing rocks at the soldiers during what it described as a violent riot and that the incident will be reviewed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one youth, aged 15, was killed by a live bullet, and another 18 protesters were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the troops. Palestinians and much of the world view settlements that Israel has built-in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.