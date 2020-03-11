WHO declares coronavirus outbreak pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus a pandemic. "We have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"WHO's mandate is public health. But we are working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this COVID-19 pandemic," he added. According to South China Morning Post, 1,19,108 cases of the deadly virus have been reported worldwide with the death toll rising up to more than 4,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

