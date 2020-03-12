U.S. confirms multiple rockets hit Iraq base, assessment ongoing
Multiple rockets hit an Iraqi base housing U.S. and coalition troops on Wednesday, and an assessment of the incident is under way, a senior Trump administration official said.
"We are closely following the situation at Camp Taji," the official said. "We are not going to get ahead of the assessment and investigation, which are ongoing." Two American personnel and one from Britain were killed and about a dozen people were wounded when 15 small rockets struck the base north of Baghdad, two U.S. officials told Reuters earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
