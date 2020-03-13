Kremlin: Britain has expressed interest in five-way global summit
Britain has expressed interest in Russia's idea to hold a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss global problems, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"There is a specific signal that Great Britain would be interested in such a meeting," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Britain
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- France
- United States
- China
- Great Britain