Kremlin: Britain has expressed interest in five-way global summit

Britain has expressed interest in Russia's idea to hold a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss global problems, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"There is a specific signal that Great Britain would be interested in such a meeting," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.