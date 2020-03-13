Cyprus will not let cruise passengers disembark over virus fear

Cyprus said Thursday that a cruise ship denied entry by Israel could anchor offshore but no one would be permitted to disembark after some passengers displayed coronavirus symptoms. State broadcaster CyBC television said the cruise ship Marco Polo is scheduled to arrive at Limassol port on the southern coast Friday morning carrying 800 passengers, mostly Italians.

CyBC said the cruise liner has been at sea for a month after a trip to India and sailed for Cyprus after being denied entry by Israel. "The cruise ship will remain anchored, so there is no issue of passengers disembarking, on the matter of health we are in coordination with the health minister to face this," Cyprus Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos wrote on Twitter.

He said President Nicos Anastasiades issued the order. CyBC TV said the ship's doctor told Cypriot authorities that some passengers had experienced symptoms of pneumonia, including a female passenger who needed medical treatment.

The broadcaster said officials from the ministries of health and transport are in contact with the vessel..

