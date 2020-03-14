Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy

The country was expected to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to try to mobilize resources to combat the virus, which has so far killed 136 people in Spain.

