Next week's EU summit to be videoconference

A summit of European Union leaders scheduled for next week will be held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic, EU Council chief Charles Michel has said

"The European Council that was basically due to take place on Thursday and Friday in Brussels will not be happening. Once again, next week we will have a video conference of heads of state or government," Michel said on Tuesday.

