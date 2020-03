BRIEF-Air New Zealand To Bring Forward Closure Of London Cabin Crew Base Due To Travel Restrictions

Air New Zealand Ltd: * TO BRING FORWARD CLOSURE OF LONDON CABIN CREW BASE OF 130 FLIGHT ATTENDANTS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* LONDON-BASED CABIN CREW WILL OPERATE THEIR FINAL SERVICE ON ROUTE ON 20 MARCH (EX LOS ANGELES) * HAD PLANNED TO CLOSE THE CABIN CREW BASE WITH ITS WITHDRAWAL FROM THE ROUTE IN OCTOBER 2020

* NEW ZEALAND-BASED CREW WILL OPERATE THE REMAINING FLIGHT ON 21 MARCH, ROUTE WILL THEN BE SUSPENDED UNTIL 30 JUNE * TO BRING FORWARD CLOSURE OF LONDON CABIN CREW BASE OF 130 FLIGHT ATTENDANTS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* TRADING HALT REMAINS IN PLACE ON AIR NEW ZEALAND SECURITIES Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.