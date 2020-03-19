Left Menu
Trump signs emergency coronavirus relief bill into law

United States President Donald Trump has signed a multi-billion dollar emergency coronavirus economic relief bill, hours after it was passed by the US Senate.

US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

United States President Donald Trump has signed a multi-billion dollar emergency coronavirus economic relief bill, hours after it was passed by the US Senate. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was passed by a vote of 90-8 in the US Senate, provides for free testing of COVID-19, insurance, paid leave for those diagnosed with or caring for someone affected by the virus.

"The [Families First Coronavirus Response Act] makes emergency supplemental appropriations and other changes to law to help the Nation respond to the coronavirus outbreak, Trump said in a statement, as cited by the Hill. This is the second such legislative passed by the US Congress to address the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, it had passed a USD 8.3 billion package of relief measures to fund free COVID-19 tests, meals for children who would normally receive food at now-shuttered schools, accelerated vaccine research, expanded unemployment benefits and aid for health departments in individual US states.

The death toll due to the virus has crossed 100 in the US with the total number of confirmed cases over 7000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

