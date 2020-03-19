US coronavirus cases now over 10,000, more than 150 dead: tracker
The United States has 10,755 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus while 154 people have died from the pathogen, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday
This makes the US sixth on the overall list behind China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany, and ahead of France and South Korea. Globally, there have been 229,390 cases confirmed and 9,325 deaths, the tracker said
US health authorities have indicated they expect the number of cases to increase steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- China
- Italy
- Iran
- Spain
- Germany
- Johns Hopkins University
- South Korea
- France
ALSO READ
Working on logistics with Iranian authorities for return of Indians stranded due to coronavirus outbreak: EAM Jaishankar.
Indian medical team to reach Iran Thursday, 1st clinic at Qom likely to be set up by evening to start screening for coronavirus: S Jaishankar.
Coronavirus: India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals
Indonesia curbs entry of foreign visitors from Iran, Italy and S.Korea
Indonesia curbs entry of foreign visitors from Iran, Italy and S.Korea