China urges US to stop virus smears
BEIJING [China}, Mar 20 (Xinhua/ANI) -- China urged the United States to stop smearing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese media, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Friday
BEIJING [China], Mar 20 (Xinhua/ANI) -- China on Friday urged the United States to stop smearing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese media, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Friday. "China hopes the United States will seriously reflect on itself and eliminate its political virus of ideological prejudice," Geng told a press briefing in response to U.S. allegation that the measures imposed upon the two countries' media are not reciprocal, reported by Xinhua.
"The relevant rhetoric has fully exposed the deep-rooted ideological prejudice of the United States," Geng said, noting that the U.S. side has clearly known that China is a socialist country led by the CPC since the two countries established diplomatic ties more than 40 years ago. "Since Chinese media agencies set up branches in the United States, their nature has also been clearly known by the U.S. side," Geng said, adding that CPC leadership is still the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the nature of Chinese media remains unchanged.
Noting that countries are different in national conditions and in their way of managing and running media, Geng asked what made the United States judge other countries' media with its own standard and based on its own ideology, and label, stigmatize and unreasonably suppress Chinese media. Geng said the Chinese side does not intend to change the political system of the United States and hopes the United States also respects that of China.
"If the U.S. side believes in the superiority of its system and the eventual victory of Western democracy and freedom, why would it fear the CPC and Chinese media?" Geng asked. (Xinhua/ANI)
