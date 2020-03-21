Left Menu
China reports 41 imported cases, 7 deaths due to coronavirus

China has registered 41 imported cases of COVID-19 and no cases of internal transmission in the last past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 08:32 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 08:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], Mar 21 (Sputnik/ANI): China has registered 41 imported cases of COVID-19 and no cases of internal transmission in the last past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. As many as seven people have died of the infection so far.

The imported cases have been recorded in Beijing (14), the province of Guangdong (7), Shanghai (9), Fujian (4), Shaanxi (2), Zhejiang (2), Shandong (2) and Sichuan (1). The whole number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 269. "The National Health Commission received information about 81,008 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces (regions and municipalities), including 6,013 currently ill people. 1,963 people are in critical condition, 3,255 have died, 71,740 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the pandemic - is located. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

