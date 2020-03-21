Iran reports 123 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,556

Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases. The Health Ministry announced the latest figures Saturday. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.

