Gaza authorities confirm first two COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Gaza confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, identifying the individuals as Palestinians who had travelled to Pakistan and were held in quarantine on their return

Gaza's health ministry said in a statement that "two citizens tested positive (for COVID-19), after they returned from Pakistan," but stressed that neither person left the quarantine facility near the Egyptian border and did not mix with the wider population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.