Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus toll at 110O GMT Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:59 IST
Coronavirus toll at 110O GMT Sunday

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 308,130 with 13,444 deaths, across 170 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1900 GMT on Saturday, there were 1,702 new deaths reported and 28,674 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in December, has to date declared 81,054 cases, including 3,261 deaths, with 72,244 people recovered. The country declared 46 new cases and six new fatalities since Saturday.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 4,825, as well as having 53,578 infections with 6,072 recoveries. The third worst-hit country is Spain with 1,720 fatalities and 28,572 cases, Iran with 1,685 fatalities and 21,638 cases, followed by France with 562 deaths and 14,459 cases, and the United States with 340 deaths and 26,747 cases.

Since 1900 GMT Saturday, Kosovo, Colombia, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Romania, Chile and Cyprus announced their first deaths. Angola, Gaza, East Timor, Uganda and Eritrea announced their first cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. THANK YOU TOM, the ad s...

Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday, after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.In a stateme...

Coronavirus outbreak: HMSI shuts all four manufacturing plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Sunday announced suspension of operations across its all four manufacturing plants in the country with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The well-being of employees and all ...

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries: Kejriwal.

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020