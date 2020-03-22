US Treasury secretary says coronavirus relief plan calls for $4 trillion

The emergency coronavirus relief package that the US Congress is negotiating for businesses and people hit hard by the pandemic calls for up to USD 4 trillion in aid, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday

Under one component of the plan a "significant package working with the Federal Reserve will have up to $4 trillion of liquidity that we can use to support the economy," Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday." America is enduring its own fast-growing slice of the world upheaval that has seen businesses shut down en masse, workers laid off overnight, schools close and millions of people adjusting to life confined to their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.