Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:00 IST
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally on Monday from official figures. A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182. With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian workers find temporary Israeli abodes in coronavirus crisis

Israels building industry has found temporary housing for many of its nearly 70,000 Palestinian labourers, staving off a construction shutdown after the coronavirus crisis prompted the closure of the border with the occupied West Bank. The ...

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Big Boss famed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also called as SidNaaz, announced their first song together Bhula Dunga to release tomorrow on March 24, but before the release date, a video is going viral on social media where the sin...

Israel's top court orders parliament to clarify speaker vote

Israels Supreme Court on Monday ordered the countrys parliament to reconvene for the selection of a new speaker, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and fend of...

Encourage work from home : PM Modi to industry representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subseque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020