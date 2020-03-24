Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia registers 8th COVID-19 death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:13 IST
Australia registers 8th COVID-19 death

A woman who was infected with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship has become Australia's eighth COVID-19 death. Health authorities say the woman, in her 70s, died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday.

She was one of the initial three cases confirmed aboard the Ruby Princess and was taken to a hospital on Thursday. So far, 133 passengers from the Ruby Princess have tested positive since the ship docked in Sydney following a 11-day New Zealand cruise.

The 2,700 passengers had been cleared to go home without self-isolating because the cruise was regarded as low risk..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mask is not enough to protect you from Coronavirus, so stay at home

If you think, a mask will fully protect you from COVID 19. Time to wake up.This is how medical staff wear protective equipment in Wuhan, designated hospitals, full of severely ill Covid19 patients. Nurses 4-hour shift, doctors 6 hours. No e...

Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn a letter to the chief secretaries of all states ...

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.Shares of Anges...

Parking pain: Airlines, airports hunt for storage space as pandemic idles planes

As airlines idle thousands of aircraft for which there are no passengers, they are hitting an unprecedented problem finding a place to park them. Taxiways, maintenance hangars and even runways at major airports are being transformed into gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020