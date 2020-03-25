Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panama orders lockdown, Paraguay closes borders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montevideo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:20 IST
Panama orders lockdown, Paraguay closes borders

Panama became the latest Latin American country to declare a lockdown due to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Paraguay closed its borders until the end of the week. The Galapagos Islands also recorded their first cases and Mexico upped its outbreak response as Latin American countries continued to roll out measures to contain the COVID-19 disease.

President Laurentino Cortizo declared a total quarantine Tuesday to contain the rapid spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the Central American country, which has seen 443 confirmed cases and eight deaths -- the most in the region. The measure will begin at 5:01 am (1000 GMT) Wednesday morning until further notice, Cortizo said on Twitter.

Citizens will still be allowed out of their homes for short periods for necessities, such as purchasing food and going to the bank. President Mario Abdo Benitez closed the country's borders until Sunday following a second death from COVID-19.

"People can only leave, not enter," said Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo, adding that Paraguayans and residents were exempt but would face quarantine in military barracks upon return. Commercial airlines will not be allowed to land at Paraguayan airports during the timeframe.

Avianca, the second-largest airline in Latin America, said it was suspending all passenger operations. The measure came after Colombia President Ivan Duque closed the country's airspace as the number of confirmed cases there rose to more than 300, with three dead.

Avianca's 10 freight planes will continue to operate. Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, undersecretary of health prevention and promotion, said the country was entering "phase two" of its coronavirus approach, moving from containment to "mitigation." President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government has faced criticism in the press for its lax response to the outbreak.

Mexico -- which has reported 367 confirmed cases -- is one of the few countries in Latin America not to have closed its borders. Galapagos Islands government authorities said four people on the Ecuadoran archipelago had tested positive for the virus.

All four had returned from the port of Guayaquil, the worst affected city in Ecuador with more than half of the country's 1,000 confirmed cases. A week ago, the government ordered a total ban on visitors to the islands -- which lie more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) west of Ecuador's coast -- where measures were already in place to restrict the movement of people.

The infected individuals will undergo health protocols before being transferred to the mainland, the regional government said. And President Lenin Moreno on Tuesday called out Ecuadorans who flouted isolation measures -- including a daily curfew -- saying their actions amounted to "terrorism." "One or many lives are going to be lost due to your irresponsible actions," he said during a televised address.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange surged alongside world markets amidst renewed optimism regarding plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Ibovespa index closed up nearly 10 percent having fallen just over five percent on Monday.

"It's still too early to draw any conclusions, but we are seeing less volatility" than last week, said trading analyst Thiago Salomao of brokerage firm Rico Investimentos. The Brazilian real also strengthened 1.1 percent, to 5.08 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at what he called "scorched-earth" quarantine policies meant to contain the virus in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, saying they risked wrecking the economy in a misguided effort to save lives. A wild puma was captured after it was found wandering around the deserted center of Santiago in search of food, Chilean authorities said.

The one-year-old, 35-kilogram (77-pound) feline came down from the nearby surrounding hills to take advantage of a nighttime curfew imposed due to the virus outbreak. "This is the habitat they once had and that we've taken away from them," said Marcelo Giagnoni, the director of the agricultural and livestock service that took part in an operation to capture the puma alongside police and the national zoo.

It was transferred to the Santiago zoo to undergo tests. Hundreds of Hondurans took to the streets Tuesday, demanding they be provided with food before the government-mandated curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus went into effect.

Protesters used rocks, sticks and bonfires to block traffic on a normally busy road in the capital of Tegucigalpa. The government declared a "total national curfew" March 16 in an effort to stop the virus in the country, which has so far seen 30 cases.

Police in Peru arrested some 16,000 people for violating isolation measures in the first week of the country's anti-virus ordnance, the presidency said Tuesday. Posts on social media have shown people drinking together and playing football in violation of the isolation order -- issued March 17 and lasting 15 days -- that has turned Lima into a ghost town in an effort to slow the virus's spread in the country, which has seen 416 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi HC directs External Affairs Ministry to ensure welfare, safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan.

Coronavirus Delhi HC directs External Affairs Ministry to ensure welfare, safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan....

Coronavirus impact: MRF, Maxxis India suspend production till April 14

New Delhi, Mar 25 PTI&#160;Tyre makers MRF and Maxxis India on Wednesday announced temporary shutdown of their plants in wake of coronavirus pandemic. In view of the nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days, the operations of our head of...

UK has bought 3.5 million coronavirus antibody tests - health minister

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the government had bought 3.5 million antibody coronavirus tests so that people who suspect they have had the virus would be able to check for sure.Weve now bought 3.5 million antibody te...

COVID-19: UP govt announces Rs 50 cr more for state health department

Uttar Pradesh government has announced an additional fund of Rs 50 crore for the health department in wake of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gave her nod for the declaration of coronavirus outbreak as a disaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020