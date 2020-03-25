Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's coronavirus cases reach 790

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Indonesia reached 790 on Wednesday after another 105 tested positive, a government spokesman said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:23 IST
Indonesia's coronavirus cases reach 790
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], Mar 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Indonesia reached 790 on Wednesday after another 105 tested positive, a government spokesman said. "The number of patients who tested positive was corrected to 685 from 686 reported yesterday. With 105 new cases today, the total now stands at 790," Achmad Yurianto was quoted as saying by CNN Indonesia at a press briefing.

Three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in the Asian archipelago nation to 58. A total of 31 people have recovered. President Joko Widodo reiterated this week that he would not put the country into a lockdown, saying he relied on people's self-discipline. He reportedly cautioned regional authorities against taking the measure on their own. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's KPC to cut spending on "unprecedented" oil price slide

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. has instructed all subsidiaries to cut capital and operating spending this year due to an unprecedented decline in oil prices caused by the collapse of a global oil supply cut pact and the spread of the coro...

Southern Railway extends cancellation of passenger train services till midnight of Apr 14

The Southern Railway on Wednesday announced extension of the cancellation of passenger train services and closure of ticket counters in the wake of a three-week lockdown announced by the Centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. T...

Coronavirus: 5,592 people booked for violating lockdown orders in UP

Police have registered 1,788 FIRs and booked 5,592 people in Uttar Pradesh for violating the lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus threat, officials said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi told reporters that th...

Set up control room, helpline number to ensure availability of essential goods: Centre to states

The Centre has asked state governments to set up a round the clock control room with a helpline number at its headquarters and in each of its districts to ensure seamless availability of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown enfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020