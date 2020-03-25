Left Menu
'Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus; self isolating'

  Updated: 25-03-2020 19:21 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 19:21 IST
'Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus; self isolating'

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he displayed "mild symptoms" and is now self-isolating, his office said on Wednesday. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is self-isolating in Scotland with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for the deadly virus which has claimed 422 lives in the UK.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," the Clarence House statement read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” it notes.

In keeping with social distancing advice during the pandemic, Charles has been noticeably using 'namaste' as a greeting rather than a handshake when seen in public over the last few weeks, including during an event to mark the Commonwealth Day on March 9 at Marlborough House in London. His wife Camilla, 72, was seek wearing long black gloves during the same event.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with the government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the Clarence House said. The Royals were tested on Monday after they had flown out to Scotland in a jet on Sunday and the royal couple have remained there since then.

The statement adds: "The tests were carried out by the NHS (National Health Service) in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks." Charles last met 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II "briefly" on March 12, who has been based at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip, 98, for nearly a week now.

"Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," Buckingham Palace said. It is not known whether the Queen has been tested for coronavirus.

Camilla is self-isolating separately from Charles at Birkhall, their home on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, and will carry on doing so for 14 days. They reportedly have a small team of domestic staff at the home, from where Charles is believed to have spoken on the phone to his sons, Prince William - who is likely to have to stand in for his grandmother and father in London - and Prince Harry, who is now based in Canada.

Prince Charles' last public event was a reception and dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief effort on March 12, which took place at Mansion House in London. Earlier that day, he had attended an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, where he also greeted recipients with a 'namaste' due to concerns building around the spread of the pandemic.

This comes as Britain entered its second day of a national lockdown. Police are patrolling the streets to enforce the lockdown. According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, there are 428,405 confirmed cases across the world, and 19,120 deaths.

In the UK, the number of confirmed cases is over 8,000 and the death toll hit 427..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

