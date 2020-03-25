Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's infections slow; deaths around big cities jump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:52 IST
Italy's infections slow; deaths around big cities jump

Italy's coronavirus infections rate slowed for a fourth successive day Wednesday as further evidence emerged that a painful long lockdown against the pandemic was finally working. But Thursday's data also showed a sudden jump in deaths in regions with big cities such as Naples in the south and the capital Rome in the centre of the country.

Health officials reported 683 fatalities across the nation of 60 million -- largely in line with the numbers over the past four days. Italy has now officially recorded a world-leading 7,503 deaths alongside 74,386 COVID-19 infections.

The overall rise in daily deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases slowed to 10 percent. The figure was the smallest since February 27.

The daily infection rate fell to a record low of 7.5 percent. The World Health Organization's deputy director Ranieri Guerra appeared encouraged.

"The slowdown in the (infections) growth rate is extremely positive," he told Italy's Capitale radio. The government-run National Research Council said that 57 out of Italy's 107 provinces have already hit their peak of the virus spread.

The numbers are improving "and the containment measures are delivering the desired effect, even if we are in the initial phase of the slowdown," the research council said. Italy's data are being watched by global policymaker as they weigh the potential health benefits of imposing national lockdowns against their damaging economic side effects.

"The next 3-5 days are key to seeing if Italy's lockdown measures are having an impact and if the US will diverge or follow the Italian trajectory," the Morgan Stanley investment bank wrote on Tuesday. "We do note, however, that the number of mortalities has slowed from an exponential increase since the lock down began," the bank said.

There were still worrying signs in regions such as Campania around Naples and Lazio around Rome. COVID-19 deaths in Campania around the city of Naples rose from 49 on Monday to 74 on Wednesday.

For around Rome, they went up from 63 on Monday to 95 on Wednesday. Deaths in the northern Piemonte region around the industrial city of Turin rose from 315 on Monday to 449 on Wednesday.

The figures for all three regions represent jumps of around 50 percent in two days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tour...

'Delivering coffins non-stop': coronavirus stalks a Paris nursing home

Outside a Paris retirement home on Wednesday, a director rushed out and told the man delivering a coffin to use a side entrance, away from prying eyes. The coffin, one of three brought the same morning, came hours after officials said 13 el...

War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

Shattered by decades of war, Somalia can finally look forward to rebuilding normal economic ties with the world after the IMF and World Bank announced it had taken the necessary steps to see most of its 5.2 billion of external debt forgiven...

Soccer-Union Berlin players agree to go without wages

The players at Union Berlin have agreed to go without their wages after the Bundesliga club said that the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic had left it in an extraordinary and difficult situation. Like football around the world, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020