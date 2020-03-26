Coronavirus: Modi, Putin discuss humanitarian issues and global economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed issues including those pertaining to health, medicine, humanitarian issues, and global economy, amid coronavirus pandemic. "The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation inadequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on global economy. They stressed the significance of international cooperation for unitedly fighting COVID-19, including within the framework of G20," a PIB release read.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia and hoped that the same would continue. President Putin assured all help in this regard. The Prime Minister told President Putin that Indian authorities concerned would continue to facilitate in all possible manner the efforts for ensuring the well-being and organised return of Russian nationals, as and when required.

Modi further conveyed his good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from the disease in Russia and expressed the hope that Russia's efforts, led by President Putin, to fight the disease would be successful. (ANI)

