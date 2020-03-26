Tehran says former FBI agent Levinson left Iran years ago
Tehran said on Thursday that a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in March 2007 had left the country years ago despite his family saying he had died in Iranian custody. "Based on credible evidence, Levinson has left Iran years ago for an unspecified destination," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to state television.
"In the past years Iran has tried to find out his state but could not find any signs of him being alive."
