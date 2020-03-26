Left Menu
Xi calls for all-out global war against coronavirus

Representative Image

Battling the coronavirus at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an all-out global war against the pandemic which has created an unprecedented health crisis

Speaking at the emergency G20 Summit on COVID-19 via video link, Xi said the world needs to be resolute in fighting an all-out global war against the pandemic

"This is a virus that respects no borders. The outbreak we are battling is our common enemy. All must work together to build a strongest global network of control and treatment that the world has ever seen," Xi said.

