Reuters People News Summary
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'
U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britain's Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single "Unbroken" on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Games Choir record the track at London's Abbey Road Studios last month in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
