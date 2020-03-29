Parimatch League: CS:GO set to launch online in April

A new 16-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive league is set to launch: Parimatch League CS: GO. In conjunction with Parimatch and StarLadder, the new online league will consist of eight teams based in Europe and eight from the Commonwealth of the Independent States, which includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine, among others.

Teams already committed to the new league include Virtus.pro, Team Spirit and forZe, which received direct invites. Four teams can enter the league through open qualifiers that will take place on April 4-5. The group stage of Parimatch League CS: GO play will take place on April 13-26, with the finals set for May 1-3. Teams will be seeking a prize pool of $100,000.

"I'm sure that spectators who are forced to stay home and thus help to positively resolve the situation in the world will be satisfied with our tournament," Parimatch head of eSports Stepan Shulga said in a statement. --Field Level Media

