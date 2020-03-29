Malaysia reports 150 new coronavirus cases; seven deaths

Malaysia reports 150 new coronavirus cases; seven deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:48 IST
Malaysia reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia.
The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose by seven to 34, the health ministry said.
