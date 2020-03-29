eStar remain atop the LPL spring standings

eStar strengthened their grip on first place in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings with a 2-0 win Sunday over Dominus Esports. Royal Never Give Up jumped into fifth place with a 2-1 victory over EDward Gaming. RNG moved right behind Top Esports, who posted their third straight win with a 2-0 victory against Oh My God.

Week 5 begins on Monday with three matches: --Vici Gaming vs. LNG Esports

--Victory Five vs. FunPlus Phoenix --JD Gaming vs. Suning

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions. League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 9-1, 75 percent 2. Invictus Gaming, 7-1, 74 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-2, 70 percent 4. Top Esports, 6-3, 60 percent

5. Royal Never Give Up, 5-3, 58 percent 6. JD Gaming, 5-4, 57 percent

7. Oh My God, 5-4, 55 percent 8. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent

9. Edward Gaming, 4-4, 52 percent 10. LNG Esports, 4-4, 50 percent

11. Suning, 4-5, 45 percent 12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent 14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 2-6, 37 percent 16. Dominus Esports, 2-7, 26 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-8, 6 percent

