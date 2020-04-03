Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two migrants were killed at Turkey-Greece border -Amnesty

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:59 IST
Two migrants were killed at Turkey-Greece border -Amnesty

Two migrants were shot dead last month as they tried to enter Greece from Turkey after Ankara "recklessly encouraged" thousands of migrants to cross the border to Europe, Amnesty International said on Friday.

A third migrant is missing and presumed dead after Greek soldiers fired shots towards her as she attempted to cross a river into Greece, the rights group said. Amnesty's Turkey Research Director Andrew Gardner said it was not confirmed who fired the shots that killed the migrants but they were hit in areas where Greek security personnel were present, and he urged Greek authorities to find those responsible.

Amnesty said Greek efforts to repress the migrants' movements included the use of live ammunition. Greece dismissed Amnesty's account.

"Greece categorically denies the Amnesty International Turkey report, which cites allegations that have already been officially dismissed by Greek authorities. Greece never used live ammunition," a government official in Athens said. Amnesty said one of the migrants was a 43-year-old man who was shot in the chest as he tried to cross into Greece on March 4. It said five others were treated for gunshot wounds. At the time, Greece dismissed as "fake news" Turkish accusations that it fired on them.

Tens of thousands of migrants tried to get into EU member Greece after Ankara said on Feb. 28 it would no longer prevent them from doing so, as agreed in a 2016 deal with Brussels in return for European aid for Syrian refugees. Turkey, which hosts some 3.6 million Syrians, the world's largest refugee population, lifted restrictions on the migrants because it was alarmed by the prospect of another wave of refugees fleeing war in northwest Syria.

The rush to the border, which Amnesty said was facilitated by Turkey, met a strong response from Greek security forces. Greek authorities have strongly rejected accusations by Ankara that their forces killed migrants at the border, and have denied firing live ammunition. The tension on the border has largely settled since the outbreak of the new coronavirus prompted Turkey to close the borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Amnesty said that according to Turkish officials some 5,800 people were moved last week from informal refugee camps near the Pazarkule border gate, where most of the clashes between migrants and security forces took place in early March. The migrants were taken to nine locations across the country and would remain in quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, Amnesty said.

The organisation called on Greek authorities to restore the right to seek asylum, refrain from pushbacks and protect people entering the country from land and sea. A 30-day suspension on asylum applications that Greece imposed in March ended on April 1. It said Turkey should refrain from making announcements and taking unilateral actions likely to result in greater harm to migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Orders for over 10 cr anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine tablets placed by Centre

The Centre has placed orders with several pharmaceutical companies to procure over 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, which the ICMR has recommended to be used as a preventive medication for COVID-19 healthcare workers, an official said ...

Tribal Ministry asks States to prevent distress sale of non-timber forest produce

Amid concerns caused by the coronavirus, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India TRIFED has written to the States that unscrupulous market forces may try to exploit the tribal gatherers by pushing them to distress s...

No relation between lighting candles, fighting against COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that turning off lights and burning candles has no relation with the fight against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message ...

State BJP chief courts controversy for travelling during lockdown

BJP state president K Surendran Friday courted controversy for arriving here by car from Kozhikode during the lockdown, drawing flak from the opposition Congress, which demanded that the DGP come clear on it as the leader claimed he had got...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020