France's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7,500
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France's hospitals and nursing homes has surpassed 7,500, the head of the national public health service Jerome Salomon said on Saturday.ANI | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 02:57 IST
Paris[France], Apr 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France's hospitals and nursing homes has surpassed 7,500, the head of the national public health service Jerome Salomon said on Saturday. "Since March 1, the total number of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes is 7,560," Salomon stated during a press briefing.
The public health official reported that 5,532 deaths were registered in French hospitals, 441 in the preceding 24 hours, and the remaining 2,028 people died while in nursing homes. Salomon also stated that there are 28,143 people currently receiving treatment in French hospitals after contracting COVID-19, an increase of 711 compared to Friday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since the start of the outbreak has reached 68,605, he added. A total of 15,438 people have recovered from the disease in France. French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a recent phone call to discuss the potential of calling a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to address the ongoing global pandemic. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- COVID
- Paris
- Emmanuel Macron
- Donald Trump
- UN Security Council
ALSO READ
Punjab CM asks PM Modi for fiscal package, permission to get COVID-19 test done at pvt labs
Odisha Govt requests RBI to ensure availability of sufficient cash in banks, ATMs in view of COVID-19
Maldives pledges USD 200,000 to COVID-19 emergency relief fund
PM Modi lauds Nepal, Bhutan for contribution to COVID-19 emergency fund
US Defense Secretary praises India's SAARC COVID-19 initiative